Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $166.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $157.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.21. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

