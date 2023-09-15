Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $109.00

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $87.53 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

