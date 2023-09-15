Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $109.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,488. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

