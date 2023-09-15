DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $320,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

