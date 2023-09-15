Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $24,397,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $278.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

