Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $78.00

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.