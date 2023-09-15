Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Illumina stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina has a one year low of $147.57 and a one year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

