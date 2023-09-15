Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.76.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $144.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

