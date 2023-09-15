Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $264.19

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %
PANW stock opened at $245.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.