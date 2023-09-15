Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $264.19

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,586 shares of company stock worth $40,140,271. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

PANW stock opened at $245.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

