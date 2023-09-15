Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $13.31

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

