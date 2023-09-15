Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,196 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196 ($14.97).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.39) to GBX 1,130 ($14.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.08) to GBX 1,245 ($15.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hiscox

Hiscox Stock Up 1.1 %

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,054.60 ($13.20) on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 836 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.70. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,738.33, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 4,833.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

In other Hiscox news, insider Jonathan Bloomer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £210,200 ($263,045.93). In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($18,721.06). Also, insider Jonathan Bloomer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £210,200 ($263,045.93). Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.