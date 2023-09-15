Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.