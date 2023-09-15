Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

