BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of DOOO opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 36.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 604,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 162,213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 127,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRP by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

