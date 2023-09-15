Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
ENTX stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 9,754.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
