Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Entera Bio Price Performance

ENTX stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 9,754.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

