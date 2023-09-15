Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

