Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
