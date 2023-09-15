Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

