StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.