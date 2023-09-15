Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Get Evergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Evergy stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.