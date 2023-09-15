Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.21.

FTS stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

