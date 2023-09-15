Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $148.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NYSE LEN opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

