Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 8.2 %
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
