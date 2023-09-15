Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.80.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

TSE AIF opened at C$53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$205.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.6373239 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

