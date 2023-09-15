Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

