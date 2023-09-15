NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NNVC stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.17. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

