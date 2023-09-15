Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 48.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in Enbridge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

