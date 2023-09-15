Raymond James Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.15.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PHR opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Phreesia has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,510 shares of company stock valued at $449,779. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

