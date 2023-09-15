Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NYSE REXR opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $8,028,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,654,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,075,000 after purchasing an additional 729,043 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

