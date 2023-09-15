L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of LHX opened at $171.58 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

