Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,794 shares of company stock worth $10,424,139. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after buying an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

