CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $80.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

