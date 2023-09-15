Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.00. Danaher has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $291.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

