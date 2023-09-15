Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several research firms recently commented on CNTA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %
CNTA stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
