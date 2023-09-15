Analysts Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Price Target at $361.00

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $397.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.