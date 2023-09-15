Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $90.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. Barclays lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

BMWYY stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

