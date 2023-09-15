UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

UCBJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UCB Price Performance

About UCB

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $86.58 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

