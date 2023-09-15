Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $142.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

