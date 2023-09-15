Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.07 on Friday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

