Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OUKPY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

