BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $143.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $126.46 on Monday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.