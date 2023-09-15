WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEC. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

WEC opened at $86.81 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

