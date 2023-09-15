Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVI. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

VVI opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.74. Viad has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

