Citigroup Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $180.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.30.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.60. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

