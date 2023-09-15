Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavor Operating Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. Endeavor Operating has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million.

