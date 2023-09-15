Upstart’s (UPST) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $30.05 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,301.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,263 shares of company stock worth $2,671,731. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

