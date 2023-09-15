Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

TTNP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

