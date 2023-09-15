TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $920.54.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,037 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,624,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
