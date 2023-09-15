Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

