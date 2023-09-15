L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.00.

LHX stock opened at $171.58 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $167.14 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

