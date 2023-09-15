Citigroup Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $138.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.22.

ORCL opened at $113.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

